Culture Index: Twin Peaks, Alien: Covenant and the James Bond Time Forgot
Five things you should check out this week
Old favorites revisited dominate the conversation this week, as explorers go back into space to mess with aliens, and David Lynch makes his long-awaited return to Twin Peaks, Washington. But there's so much more than two iconic classics making a comeback. This week's list of Rolling Stone editor picks goes far beyond the mystery of Laura Palmer's murder and GI-distress-causing monsters.