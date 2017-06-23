Culture Index: George Orwell on Stage, Daniel Day-Lewis Binge Fest, 'The Big Sick'
Seven things you should check out this week
More News
Summer is officially here. Sure, you want to soak it up and enjoy the fact that it's not winter or fall (we're cool with spring). But do you really? There's just so much to do indoors these days, including watching all the movies made by an iconic actor who just retired from the game, a Netflix show about women wrestlers in the 1980s and George Orwell's most famous book brought to a Broadway stage.