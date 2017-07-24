25 Best Things We Saw at 2017 San Diego Comic-Con

It's said that lion tamers use wooden chairs in their acts because big, angry cats get confused by multiple points of focus and retreat. For San Diego Comic-Con's 130,000 attendees, however, information overload has the opposite effect. Look, there's a samurai made of R2D2 parts! And there's Tara Reid smoking a cigarette! And there’s a Viking ship on fire in the harbor! Suddenly, the adrenaline is rushing, the spidey senses are tingling, and folks are off on a feeding frenzy for every swag bag, autograph and sneak peek within downtown San Diego.

And this year at the SDCC, the themes of diversity and inclusivity resonated more than ever, in panel after panel: The CW brought DC Comics stalwart Black Lightning; Ryan Coogler's Black Panther was a centerpiece of Marvel's movie presentation; and CBS's new Star Trek: Discovery expands on its predecessors' multicultural legacy. The rise of women's wrestling manifested itself at the show with Mattel's unveiling of a doll line featuring WWE's female superstars. And at one point over the weekend two former Doctor Who stars – Colin Baker and Peter Davison – clashed over the decision to make Jodie Whittaker the series' first female lead. All in all, the crowds cheered loudest whenever the issue was addressed positively.

For four days and nights, we scoured the convention halls, the panel rooms, the side streets and installations (or "activations," as they're called) looking for the best of the best across genres and mediums, all the while wishing we could be in eight places at once. Here's our list of highlights from San Diego Comic-Con 2017.