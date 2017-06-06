The current popularity of stand-up comedy means a constant stream of jokes, specials and fresh comedians; fans will never be at a loss to hear different perspectives and inventive approaches to every subject under the sun. One of the only difficulties is trying to dig through the embarrassment of riches to hone in on new and interesting voices. Here, Rolling Stone does some of the work for you, picking some of the brightest young talents worth watching as they nab their first, big credits and beyond. From the “Space Prince” to a man one identified onstage as “Ahbad Badoody,” these firecrackers and oddballs have been rising in the ranks and sure to break big soon.