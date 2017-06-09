Most know Hideo Kojima as the 53-year-old creative force behind the cinematic Metal Gear series, but he's also a noted cinephile and has been sharing his thoughts on the medium in a series of essays for Glixel. Last month he wrote about the difficulty of creating fictional universes with Marvel's Logan; this month he looks at the history of the Alien movies following last month's release of Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, and – in a possible nod to his own legacy – questions who creative works truly belong to once they become ongoing franchises.



Before Alien, sci-fi movie spaceship interiors were functional, and futuristic. In most instances, the characters were the chosen elite, living in high-tech and pristine environments. The Nostromo spaceship in Alien,on the other hand, was like a factory full of sweaty laborers – a stark contrast to what came before. From the design of the alien itself to the crew's utilitarian work attire to the retro diving suit-like space suits (designed by Jean "Moebius" Giraud and Ron Cobb), the movie is rife with innovative visual design.



These successes are a testament to the achievements of Ridley Scott and the Pinewood Studio production staff, but owe just as much to the designs of Giger and Moebius. It was the connections that [screenwriter Dan] O'Bannon formed with them during his work on Jodorowsky's Dune that brought their exceptional talents to Alien. From egg to larva, and onto grown adult, the idea for Alien was transferred directly from O'Bannon to Giger.

And yet, in spite of all this, O'Bannon wasn't welcome on the set. It's said that producer Walter Hill forbade his presence, which forced the writer to resort to sneaking in. On top of that, Hill rewrote large portions of O'Bannon's script. In the end, the Alien concept that had originated in O'Bannon's mind evolved from a larva into something else, and just like in the movie, it burst free from its host to wreak havoc. So Dan O'Bannon clearly isn't Alien's sole creator, and this begs the question: who do movies or franchises really belong to?

Read the full essay on Glixel.