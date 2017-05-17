How Gordon Ramsay Became a Mobile Gaming Mogul



Gordon Ramsay, the intimidating British chef who terrifies contestants on Hell's Kitchen and offers culinary advice to tiny chefs on Masterchef Junior, doesn't have much in common with Kim Kardashian – except he's followed in her footsteps and created a popular mobile game with San Francisco studio Glu. The recently-revamped Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, which was first released for iOS and Android last summer, is similar to the old Diner Dash games, but with a little added Ramsay rage.



"Over the last five years we've had quite an exciting level of proposals from several [gaming] groups," says Ramsay in an interview with Glixel. "For me, it was about finding the right partner. Here's a little insight. I've got size 15 feet, and growing up I could never afford to look for the shoes that looked the best. I just had to find a shoe that fucking fitted. That was the same thing with Glu."



Glu Mobile

He spent months working with the development team, even inviting them into his kitchen to get a real sense of the chaos he's endured. The game ended up taking around 20 months to complete. Ramsay say Glu demanded a lot from him, too.

"They pushed me. I'd get a 50, 60, 70 page document for voiceovers in a booth," he says. "I'm in there at midnight with my ears sweating for these voiceovers. I'm literally on my knees. Screaming into this microphone. Everything we can ever think about in the middle of service to add different sort of layers to make it feel so much more real."