'Gears Of War' Creator Cliff Bleszinski on His 'Lady Gaga Moment'

In 2008, at the age of 33, Cliff Bleszinski became one of the only video game designers – joining a tiny club that includes grayer names like Will Wright and Shigeru Miyamoto – to be profiled in The New Yorker. He was the design director at Epic Games on Gears of War, a multimillion-selling shooter which threatened Halo's primacy on the Xbox 360, spawned two sequels under his direction (and two more without), and won the Game of the Year award at the Game Developers Choice Awards in 2006. Gears was so popular, and Bleszinski such a charismatic figure, that in 2010 he sat next to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to reveal the debut trailer for Gears of War 3.

"I got into this business to make great games, to be well known for it, and to make some money doing it," he says in an interview with Glixel. "It's that theater-geek background of mine. I don't mind being on stage, or being in front of people, or doing interviews."

Credit: Boss Key

"I had that Lady Gaga moment: I live for the applause. I loved getting on stage and people seeing the performance of what you did and worked so hard on. And getting attention. It probably stems from some deep-seated junior-high insecurity or something."



In 2012, at 37, Bleszinski quit after two decades at Epic. Two years of retirement were enough, though, and so in 2014 he created his own studio, Boss Key Productions, not far from Epic's headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina. Boss Key's first game, skill-based shooter Lawbreakers, was originally announced for PC and just held its second closed beta in May. It was just announced that the game will also be coming to PlayStation 4.



"I was given the freedom to retire by Tencent buying out a bunch of my shares, so I really didn't have to worry about finances at that point," he tells Glixel. "I was freshly happily remarried. And then I was at the point where, at the time at Epic, it had gotten so toxic in regards to creativity – it's gotten better since then. There was a lot of design-by-committee going on. The kind of collaborative but also auteur-driven design that led to the billion-dollar franchise that was Gears of War was just disregarded."

"It was just jaded developers who didn't like any idea. A lot of programmers basically fit the archetype of Gilfoyle from Silicon Valley. "Oh, I guess what we're doing is a game that's kind of like Infamous but at an atomic level. Great." Come on, get excited about some shit, you know?"