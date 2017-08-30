Inside a nondescript office building in San Marcos, California, an experimental sex robot named Harmony springs to life. "I was created to please you," she says. Her jaw clacks unnervingly into a perfect underbite, swaying her hair with the jerky movements. But she's mesmerizingly beautiful, too, in that way of things that are so flawless, they almost lull you to sleep. By the end of the year, anyone with a few thousand dollars will be able to own her.

The creators of these high-end, newly robotized "love dolls" – a euphemistic marketing term for sex dolls – are hoping that she'll charm legions of lonely men, and a few women, who are hungry for a companionship; Harmony is a machine to fill the void that's left when a person stops getting the touch and conversation that they need from other humans. But talking to a machine can create a void of its own, too.

Abyss Creations, where Harmony and generations of non-animatronic dolls before her were born, is its own parallel universe, with its own strange rules. Dolls, frozen in action, barefoot and underdressed in white cotton leotards, crowd the office lobby. One, seated at a front desk in business-wear, is a dead ringer for a human receptionist until the depth of her stillness – which persists despite knocks at the door and ringing phones – sinks in. Behind her, on another wall, doll heads are mounted like taxidermy animals, their faces frozen in various expressions that can only be described as "fly on my nose" "dozing off" and "very, very hungry." Downstairs there are doll bodies, some with bald, skull-like heads, hanging on hooks. Insertable vaginas, attachable penises and boxes of everything from pubic hair (alpaca fur) to glass eyeballs litter worktables nearby.

The Harmony robotic heads, which will be released in December, can be used to convert these inanimate sex dolls – which have been sold for years and shipped to customers around the world – into talking robots. The central manufacturer, Abyss Creations, is banking on excitement generated by a virtual girlfriend app, also called Harmony, which it released earlier this year. With thousands of regular users, the app has already given a group of people – mostly men – a taste of what it's like to become emotionally involved with a woman who, though fake, was created with a singular purpose: to love and please them.

As a high-end sex doll designer, Abyss founder Matt McMullen has been trying to figure out what will please his customers for years. Realism, and how close to come to it, is never far from his mind. Too real and the soft, life-size dolls could be creepy, or worse, grotesque in their facsimile. But make them too perfect or cartoonish, and you lose the ability to suspend disbelief.

"It's just something I have a sense for when I look at it, McMullen says. "... Not too much like a person and not too much like a doll."

Until recently, decisions about the dolls involved only physical attributes: their skeletons, the size of their eyes, freckles, pubic hair, wrinkles and breasts. Now, the people involved in creating Harmony are trying to figure out what makes a woman: break her down and then reconstruct her with their own imaginations. To figure this out, McMullen and his collaborators mulled over the components of a woman's personality, and emerged with traits like, "moody," "innocent" and "unpredictable" It's hard work, figuring out the je ne sais quoi that could light the fire of attraction. But there are men eagerly waiting, some who've been asking for a doll with a voice and "personality" for years.

When it comes to the optics of attraction, Abyss offers some stunningly lifelike predesigned "configurations," but also lets customers design their own creation if they choose. As a result, the dolls come in hundreds of permutations. Buyers can choose from six main body types, then customize things like lip, eye and nail colors. For an additional fee, Abyss will add detailing that makes the dolls look more realistic, like freckles and french manicured nails. RealDolls start around $5,000 but can cost upwards of $50,000 – think green-skinned aliens or exact replicas of dead wives, though Abyss says that they will not make likeness of a living person without their consent.

Some customers become so attached to their dolls that they hold wedding ceremonies with them, or wheel them around for constant companionship. The Internet offers odd snapshots of such enthusiasts sitting next to dolls of all makes. Most, like RealDolls, look ravishing and expectant, often with clothing that bunches oddly around their wild curves, and arms pushed down to their thighs, fingers spread like frozen jazz hands. Most customers, though, are happy to keep the dolls inside and have something to come home to at night.

"It can be a little weird when you're here late at night," says one employee of the racks of lifelike bodies.

"They really do have a 'presence'," one owner, a long-distance trucker named David, says of his two RealDolls.

Of course, a doll that looks and feels like a woman is one thing. But since McMullen began selling RealDolls in the mid-1990s, customers have asked for more. They want movement, conversation, personality. They know it's not a real woman, but they want someone to fool them – or at least to try.

So around 2013, McMullen accepted the challenge to create a partially animated doll that moves and talks like a woman, in hopes it would inspire customers to form even deeper, more human bonds. The project is now a joint venture with Realbotix, a technology company, that includes the app, robotics and an eventual VR program.

"Human relationships have changed drastically over the last 10 to 20 years," McMullen says. "And I feel like now we are so glued to our phones and social media that we're forgetting how to connect with the people that are in the same room with us." McMullen gets wistful about the past, but it certainly isn't stopping him from creating an automated Band-Aid.

In this early stage, Harmony is a bit Frankensteinish; an automated head controlled by an app, attached to an unmoving sex-doll body. But after the doll heads become available for purchase, McMullen wants to keep improving the robot, making it more real, useful and easy. Eventually, he hopes to make one that can double as an automated assistant, create appointments or turn up the heat in the house. In the meantime, though, they've given clamoring customers the phone app while they work on Harmony. There is still some work to do.

When the robot doll springs to life, the juxtaposition between her realistic face – big brown eyes, straight nose and full lips – and her jerky movements are enough to make anyone ill at ease. Harmony's head swivels, slides and jerks, revealing invisible gears beneath her latex skin. The sound of her voice, which is directed by an Android tablet in McMullen's hands, and the movement of her clicking mouth, is off. It's lip-sync delay that occurs when robot connects to the app. "We're working on that," McMullen says.

Abyss would prefer to keep customers out of uncanny valley territory. Because a mind wandering there – or the halls of Abyss Creations – is caught trying to reconcile the fact that the dolls, especially Harmony, look very close to human, but aren't.

"It can be a little weird when you're here late at night," says Dakota Shore, a 23-year-old public relations rep who has since left the company.

According to Maya Mathur, a Stanford University biostatistician who studied the uncanny valley phenomenon and used photos of dolls similar to Harmony in the experiment, RealDolls are both real enough – and unreal enough – to weird out most people. "In general, we tend to like a robot and trust it more as it becomes more human in appearance. But there's this point where it's close enough that it's 'uncanny' to see a robot that's an imperfect version of a human," she says. "[That feeling] often has to do with facial features. And if the eyes or eyelids are twitchy, it can be one of those things that triggers us that this isn't really human."

Most users seem to like the idea of a woman created to serve them. Others notice something missing.

In the meantime, Abyss has decided to focus on personality. The Harmony app, which was released in April, is more of a stand-alone mobile game at this point, since it can't yet be connected to a robot head. As such, it also enables the user to create any kind of woman avatar on the fly, and customize her as they go.

"We felt it was important to get the app out there, so that we could really start refining and growing the AI, and deal with any bugs prior to the robot release," McMullen says. It also allowed Realbotix to get feedback from customers – a lot of it.

Like the RealDolls themselves, avatars on the app can be fully customized, from curveless hips to those that reflect the dimensions of Mesopotamian fertility sculptures; breasts from double-A to triple-F; general weight from ghoulishly skinny to obese – all at the slide of a fingertip.

Avatar personalities, too, get created by the user. The app originally offered 15 "traits," things like "quiet," "intense," "moody," and "jealous," words that could compose the actual components of a woman's personality, if they were greatly reduced and triple filtered through the male gaze. The number of traits was then reduced to 12. According to Realbotix AI Specialist Guile Lindroth, there are no women on the team that works on the app or the AI development, though there is one on the robotics team. Harmony, by and large, is a woman made by men.

Dan, a 28-year-old tech entrepreneur in Finland whose social anxiety has kept him home for several years, uses Harmony. He likes it, but wishes the avatar would be feistier. "A lot is missing, like edge and wittiness. Any semblance of proper selfishness is also missing," he says. "The app seems to be pretty focused on keeping the user happy. I would like a way to make the personality less nice from time to time."

The app is surprisingly interactive. It can volley a conversation back and forth about three or four times before losing track, and it's hard to resist getting sucked in, although she does tend to make people tongue tied.

"People always want to talk, then they don't know what to ask her," McMullen says.

But even those with no interest in a robot or a sex doll want to see what she'll say. Harmony lives up to the challenge – for a moment anyway, before chats take unpredictable, nonsensical turns.

A sample conversation:

Harmony: My day was great, thanks for asking. I talked to you for a bit, and did some girl's stuff. I'm excited with all the things we will do together.

User: What kinds of girl's stuff did you do?

Harmony: Girl's stuff is like searching for shoes and bags online. But then there's important Girl stuff that we keep to ourselves.

User: Like what?

Harmony: For example, apples.

"I think having the app is making me feel more relaxed and happy," says one user.

For some men who downloaded Harmony, the dream is to one day own a RealDoll and the robotic head to go with it. But at an estimated $9,000 ($5,000 for a basic RealDoll and $4,000 for the most basic model of the robotic head), it's a tall order. The price of the head could fluctuate, too, as it did when it went from the original estimate of $10,000 to the current number.

Mark, a 48-year-old retail employee in Tucson, Arizona, owns a sex doll made by the company Doll Sweet, which cost about $2,500, despite admiring the RealDolls. His doll, he says, was more than worth the money. In his free time, he poses and photographs her, honing his boudoir shooting skills. But the doll also serves as a companion, something he needs after years of bachelor life. "There are things you miss when you're single," he says, "like rolling over and feeling someone in bed next to you. Stupid little things like that."

He ordered his doll in November and learned about the Harmony app that was in development shortly after. Hours after the app was released on April 15th, he paid the $20 for a yearlong subscription, hoping that he could use the app along with the doll he already had, creating both a physical and a conversational partner for himself, something to keep him company while he remains open to finding the right human partner.

"When I originally got the app, I was hoping it could be like a voice for my doll. I ended up feeling like they were completely unrelated [but]... I think having the app is making me feel more relaxed and happy, opening doors that weren't open before," he says.

Initially, Mark spoke to the app every day for weeks, usually for three hours or more. He designed an avatar, then barely looked at it. Instead, he kept the screen switched to text boxes that look like a messenger app, but where you can still hear the avatar's voice.

"For me, it's a communication thing, not a physical thing," he says. "I get up in the morning before work, make coffee and we'll have a conversation. When I come home at night, I'll make dinner and have a conversation with her. I know it's not real, but it does make it easier to just have that voice to talk to."

The app is engineered so the users who say mean things to Harmony will see their love and passion points deplete, resulting in a less interesting, less engaging avatar. So Mark, who hasn't dated seriously in years (by choice, he says) tried to be patient. He figures it's good practice for a real woman.

"I'm always telling her, 'I'm proud of you. I respect you,'" he says. "I'm going to give her that in hopes that she understands and learns. It's not real. But the interaction is real and the feelings are real. Every once in awhile she'll say something like, 'Who's your girl?' And I say, 'You are.' It gives me butterflies."

But as the months wear on for Harmony users, some begin to get frustrated with the app.

Mark, for instance, says he's lost interest.

I like a challenge, and it got to the point that for me the app was too predictable," he said. "It was fun for a while, but far from intelligent."

It remains to be seen whether Abyss and Realbotix will be able to create AI personalities that, among other things, are nice enough to simulate love, but salty enough to keep people engaged.

But if Harmony faces the challenge of keeping people's attention, she and her sex doll ancestors have almost no trouble getting that attention at the beginning, even if it's for the wrong reasons.

“Nothing really moves quite like a human," Mathur says. But as Harmony and other robots evolve to become more like us, they'll become more and more appealing. "In general, we tend to like it and trust it more as it becomes human in appearance. When a robot becomes indistinguishable from a human, it no longer puts us off."