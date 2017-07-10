We still don't know if former WWE champ Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is actually serious about running for President. He brought up the idea during in a May interview with GQ when he said "of course" he'd consider putting his name in the hat for the 2020 election. Whether or not he was just joking at the time, he then told Jimmy Fallon a few weeks later that was intrigued by the idea and that he believes he could be the relatable President the United States needs, but "three-and-a-half years is a long ways away."



Related Not Just 'Deez Nuts': 15 Unpresidential Candidates From 'Mary Jane' to 'Buddy the Cat' to 'Dank Ass Kaptain Kush,' here are America's unlikeliest 2016 candidates

Although not much has changed since then, it didn't stop someone from filing the "Run the Rock 2020" campaign committee on Johnson's behalf with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Sunday to make him eligible for the 2020 election. According to The Hill, that someone is an individual named Kenton Tilford based in West Virginia. He doesn't have a clear connection to Johnson, but Johnson now has a committee and campaign – "More poise, less noise" – waiting for him to take full advantage of if he so chooses thanks to Tilford.

Johnson, who is registered as an Independent, joked about running for President on the season finale on Saturday Night Live in May. He shared an image of himself on Twitter standing behind a podium labeled "'The Rock' Johnson 2020" to promote the episode and "announced" on the show that he and Tom Hanks were teaming up for a bid.

"It's just that when it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise," Johnson said. "Americans deserve strong, capable leaders. Leaders who care about this country and care about its people."

Yes, we now have an official draft @TheRock political committee registered with the @FEC. pic.twitter.com/ylQxuZkOev — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) July 10, 2017

"Dwayne, that kind of sounds like you and me," Hanks responded. "I guess we got to do it!"

A poll that month by Public Policy Polling also showed that Johnson would "lead Trump 42/37 in a prospective contest." Either this committee gets him a step closer to putting that poll to the test or it adds to the ongoing joke of him being the next President.

