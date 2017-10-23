Trending

Kurt, Janis, Amy: The Stories Behind the Photos

From a drugged-out Amy Winehouse to a rebellious Kurt Cobain, legendary photographers recall shooting Rolling Stone's most famous images

The latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast is now available. Listen and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify or check it out below.

Three legendary photographers – Baron Wolman, Mark Seliger and Max Vadukul – join Rolling Stone's creative director, Jodi Peckman, and host Brian Hiatt to share tales of creating some of the magazine's most famous images featured in the 50th anniversary Photo Issue – from a drugged-out Amy Winehouse to a playfully rebellious Kurt Cobain.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Spotify and tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show live on Sirius XM's Volume Channel.