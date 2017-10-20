See Zac Brown Band's Intimate John Prine Cover on 'Austin City Limits'

Premiering October 21st on PBS, Zac Brown Band's Austin City Limits performance will help wrap a busy year for the group, whose touring cycle in support of their newest album, Welcome Home, comes to an end October 28th.

The hour-long ACL performance includes the band's familiar mix of originals and covers, including a harmony-drenched version of John Prine's "All the Best." Originally released on Welcome Home as a duet with Kacey Musgraves, the song gets a boys-only makeover here, with Brown, John Driskell Hopkins and Jimmy De Martini stacking their voices together during every chorus. Backed by acoustic guitar and the occasional swell of fiddle, it's the most hushed song in the set — a reminder that Zac Brown Band, whose lineup now features eight members, can still peel back their layered sound to expose something intimate and lovely.

Also featuring songs like "Homegrown," "Colder Weather" and a stab at the Allman Brothers' "Whipping Post," Zac Brown Band's appearance on Austin City Limits will be followed by Chris Stapleton, who makes his debut on October 23rd. Although the Stapleton episode officially airs sometime next year, fans can live-stream his performance as it occurs, beginning at 9:00 pm ET on the concert series' YouTube channel.