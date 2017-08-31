Watch Dwight Yoakam Rip Through His Hits in the Hamptons

Guitars, Cadillacs and hillbilly music: Which of these doesn't fit in the Hamptons? As far as Dwight Yoakam was concerned on Wednesday night, they all fit perfectly – the country neo-traditionalist showed up for a special performance hosted by Sirius XM satellite radio.

Yoakam's set was held at the Stephen Talkhouse, a small club in Amagansett, New York. With a capacity of only 125 people, it was an intimate performance with tickets available to Sirius XM subscribers. Sirius XM hosted a similar performance at the venue in August 2016 from Coldplay.

The full performance was broadcast on the satellite radio provider's Outlaw Country and Prime Country channels, but the first three songs of Yoakam's set can be see in the above Facebook Live video. The Grammy winner starts things off with a loping version of Chuck Berry rocker "Little Queenie," before launching straight into two songs off his classic 1987 LP Hillbilly Deluxe, "Please Please Baby" and "Little Sister." The set will be rebroadcast throughout Labor Day weekend.

Yoakam's Hamptons show was a warm-up for his takeover of Sirius XM's Prime Country, with a channel he's curating himself called Dwight Yoakam & the Bakersfield Beat. It will air from Friday, September 1st, to Monday, September 4th, on Channel 58. Yoakam will stick around the Hamptons for a show Thursday night at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center in Westhampton Beach, New York.