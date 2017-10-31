Watch Blake Shelton Sing New Song, Eat Raw Onion on 'Fallon'

"I'm only here because Seth Meyers was booked," Blake Shelton told a laughing Jimmy Fallon last night, seconds before the country singer bit into a caramel-covered onion.

Let's back up a bit. With a new album, Texoma Shore, arriving this Friday, Shelton has been in full court press mode, filling his week with TV appearances and interviews. Yesterday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon devoted nearly 20 minutes to the singer, who gamely played a round of Caramel Apple Russian Roulette – in which Shelton and Fallon were asked to choose pieces of candy-covered produce from a tray, not knowing whether the items inside were apples or red onions – before hitting the stage to perform the album's second single, "At the House."

There was also an extended interview on Fallon's couch, in which the late-night TV host poked fun at Shelton's new album artwork – in which the singer stands at the water's edge, a rowboat behind him, his eyes pensively gazing into the distance – and exchanged other good-natured jabs. The two also talked about Shelton's new southern-style restaurant, Ole Red, which opened last month in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and will launch a second location in Nashville next spring.

The real takeaway from Shelton's Tonight Show appearance, though, was his performance of "At the House." Recorded by the shoreline of the real-life Lake Texoma, the song offers a breezy blast of tropical twang, with a rapid-fire chorus that finds Shelton aiming to bed his girlfriend on the living room couch. The band may have been using backing tracks – just listen to the lap-steel riff that kickstarts the song, despite the instrument being absent from the stage – but Shelton's voice was in top form, boding well for the upcoming release of his eleventh album.



