Watch Alex Williams' Somber Acoustic Version of 'Last Cross'

Alex Williams ends his recent debut album Better Than Myself with "Last Cross," a reflective tune that deals with the accrual of worldly burdens and the hope of a final reconciliation. Williams believably embodies the stoic outlaw at its center, calmly stating that his suffering's been worthwhile. In the video, released today, Williams performs an intimate, acoustic rendition of the tune.

The original version of "Last Cross" is about as minimal as mainstream country recordings get these days – a rumbling electric guitar, steel and a subdued rhythm section make for a sparse, ominous atmosphere. In his video version, Williams subtracts elements, accompanied by only a couple of acoustic guitars and some gentle percussion. It puts a little extra emphasis on the warmth of his voice, a resonant instrument capable of conveying age and wisdom that transcends the singer's 26 years.

At present, Williams is on the road opening shows for Aaron Lewis and Blackberry Smoke, with a handful of Lynyrd Skynyrd dates thrown in for good measure. This weekend sees him taking the stage in Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa.