See Walker Hayes' Charming 'Beautiful' Video

Walker Hayes sings a detail-rich tune inspired by his own life in "Beautiful," which now has a grainy, Super 8-style video. From the Mobile, Alabama, native's upcoming debut Boom., due out December 8th, Hayes' new clip features him skateboarding and spinning a basketball with the same dexterity as his syncopated lyrical delivery.

Related 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: February 2017 From a goth-folk chanteuse discovered by Social Distortion's Mike Ness to an acerbic DIY singer-songwriter

While "You Broke Up With Me," Hayes current single, is a swaggering tale of succeeding in the face of rejection, "Beautiful" instead uses semi-autobiographical story to describe a reunion between old flames. "I don't think your stomach's supposed to hurt quite like this / When you run into a girl you forgot you missed," he sings. Shot in an alley behind Nashville's legendary Music Row, Hayes both stars in and came up with the concept for the video.

Besides his upcoming record, Hayes has a busy season ahead. Currently supporting Thomas Rhett's Home Team tour with Old Dominion, the show stops in Southern California, Indiana, Kentucky and Georgia before the end of September.