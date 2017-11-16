Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Preview New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

Country power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were on hand Wednesday night to preview "Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man," their new exhibit for media guests at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Set to open to the public on November 17th, the new exhibit chronicles the remarkable careers and lives of both superstars, who grew up in neighboring states and had incredible success before joining as a married couple. Among the items featured is the mirror from McGraw's dressing room, which he used in his proposal to Hill.

The exhibit, which also features stage wear and numerous awards, will remain open through June 10th, 2018. Its opening coincides with the release of The Rest of Our Life, the couple's first-ever duets album, also out on Friday.

McGraw and Hill spent a huge portion of 2017 on the road with their joint Soul2Soul World Tour, which will resume May 31st. On November 17th, Showtime will air the tour film Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul, following their travels.