See Thomas Rhett's Charming 'Unforgettable' on 'Fallon'

Just days ahead of releasing his new album Life Changes, Thomas Rhett hit the late-night television circuit this week and gave fans one last little taste of what they can expect from the new LP. Last night, the "Die a Happy Man" singer performed "Unforgettable" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Donning a white acoustic guitar and a shoulder strap emblazoned with "Home Team," Rhett offers up a buoyant take on the nostalgic love song, which romanticizes, among other things, mangoritas and Coldplay. He co-wrote the single, currently sitting at Number Eight on Billboard's Top Country Songs chart, with Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, and Shane McAnally.

Life Changes is out September 8th. The album, Rhett's third full-length, follows 2015's Tangled Up and features previously released tracks "Life Changes," "Sixteen," "Grave," and the chart-topping Maren Morris collaboration "Craving You."

Rhett is currently out on his Home Team Tour, with his next stop in Los Angeles, California on September 22nd.