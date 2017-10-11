In the final night of Blind Auditions on The Voice, 18-year-old Jeremiah Miller transformed the Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" into coy fun. The second single from the One Direction member's forthcoming solo debut Flicker, Horan's bass-driven recording is a slinky homage to Eighties funk.

Related 'The Voice': 10 Best Blind Auditions From Sundance Head to Cassadee Pope Ahead of the NBC singing competition's 13th season, here are the performances that made coaches spin around

But Miller, a Fort Worth, Texas native, brought a modern, rock-tinged sensibility with slightly less low end and more sexy vocal riffing. Smoothly transitioning from a soft croon, Miller also flipped Horan's "Can't you tell that I want you baby?" into a guttural howl.

With coaches Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine both spinning their chairs around, their battle for the high schooler ultimately led Hudson to victory. While Levine played to the Miller's insecurities, touching on blemishes in the performance, Hudson went for all-out flattery. "To me, it seems as though he has the full package. He's someone you can build upon. He's a future star, it's very clear to me," she said. When prodded for his artistic goals, Miller revealed, "I just want to be able to build a platform so I can give God the glory." "Here at J-Hud Productions, we are very faith-driven people," the coach fired back, sealing the deal for the young singer.

Later in the show, Megan Rose performed a sultry take on Bobbie Gentry's 1967 hit "Ode to Billie Joe." Her strong vocals and jazzy arrangement wowed both Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine. In the end, she chose to join Team Miley, marking the completion of the first all-female team in the Voice history.

Next week, the Battle Rounds kick off on Monday, October 16th at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Rascal Flatts, Kelly Rowland, Joe Jonas, and Billy Ray Cyrus will serve as team mentors.