Watch the Cadillac Three's Nintendo-Inspired 'Demolition Man' Video

Nashville's Cadillac Three has been ramping up for the August 25th release of their third studio album Legacy with a steady stream of advance tracks. On Monday, the band released a video to their latest, "Demolition Man," which features enough classic video game references to keep any Nintendo and Super Nintendo fan engaged.

Directed by Sean Bowes of Gupta Media, the animated clip follows the eponymous Demolition Man through a two-dimensional world on a mission to find his princess, in the platform style made popular by the SNES in the early Nineties. Specific references include Super Mario World and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, along with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade classic.

"It's just about a dude trying to break down walls, trying to get to his girl," Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston said in a behind-the-scenes video about the writing of "Demolition Man."

Cadillac Three's previous record Bury Me in My Boots was named one of Rolling Stone Country's Best Country Albums of 2016. Shortly after Legacy is released, the band will play a headlining hometown show at the Ryman Auditorium on August 31st.