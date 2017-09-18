Hear Shania Twain's Blissful New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'

The release of her hotly anticipated LP Now is just 11 days away and Shania Twain has stoked the fire with the lyric video for the album's upbeat and intensely catchy "We Got Something They Don't." Opening to a dramatic synth beat, the tune's optimistic lyrics offer a testament to a long-lasting relationship but could also be interpreted as Twain's declaration that anyone who has counted her out may have made a serious miscalculation. Listen to the track above.

Co-written with three-time Grammy-winning producer Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, Tom Waits), "We Got Something They Don't" is one of only four-co-written songs on Now, with the rest coming from Twain alone. With an instrumental break featuring a variety of horns, the bold, brassy tune wouldn't have been out of place on Eighties pop radio.

Twain's ultimate goal for the record, her first full-length studio album since 2002's Up! and her subsequent divorce from husband, songwriting partner and producer Mutt Lange, was to harness the myriad emotions she's experienced in that time and to decide what she wanted the album to be.

"I've got happy moments, I've got sad moments," Twain tells Rolling Stone Country of the collection. "And I wanted the diversity of emotions in there, so I had to basically pull out things that were leaning the balance any one direction too much."

Now will be released in standard and deluxe editions on September 29th.