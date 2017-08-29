Watch Shania Twain's Energetic Medley at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open was the place to go yesterday for thrilling action, including the surprising return of Maria Sharapova and her defeat of Number Two-ranked Simona Halep after nearly two years away from Grand Slam play. On the same court at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Shania Twain served up a medley of her favorite hits and a couple of tunes from her new album Now.



After a brief biographical intro, Twain emerged in front of a set of flickering video screens lining one end of Arthur Ashe. Clad in all black, Twain strutted a catwalk that, viewed from above, was shaped like a tennis racket. Her medley began with "That Don't Impress Me Much," recently given an admiring cover by the sisters of Haim, before segueing into the new song "Life's About to Get Good" and some spiraling, 360-degree videography. Next up was another new song, "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed," which did a nifty "Any Man of Mine"-style fake out before shifting to a reggae bounce. Twain rounded out the performance with a pair of her best-known songs: "Still the One," and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" which she punctuated with a series of enthusiastic squeals.

Twain's long-awaited new album Now will be released September 29th in both standard and deluxe versions. She'll also launch her extensive Now Tour on May 3rd, 2018.