See Wade Bowen's Playful Creedence Clearwater Revival Cover

Wade Bowen's web series Garage Mahal continues with the Texas musician's informal acoustic take on Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 country-rocker "Lookin' Out My Back Door."

"I grew up listening to Creedence Clearwater Revival – sorry, Cody, but the original CCR," Bowen jokes in the above video – a sly reference to his Red Dirt compadre Cody Canada's band, Cross Canadian Ragweed. "And absolutely have been obsessed with John Fogerty forever. So, we'll do some Creedence for all the kids out there."

Kids, as it turns out, inspired the writing of the jubilant, if somewhat psychedelic track from CCR's Cosmo's Factory LP. Well, one in particular: Fogerty's young son, Josh. In his autobiography, Fortunate Son, the songwriter explains that the idea for the tune about "happy creatures dancing on the lawn," came from a pair of children's books: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, by Dr. Seuss, and The House of a Hundred Windows, by Margaret Wise Brown. The song, which namechecks Hee Haw star Buck Owens, also marks the first appearance of a Dobro on a Creedence record. Fogerty, who plays the Dobro part, purchased the instrument in Nashville .

The Garage Mahal episodes are filmed inside Bowen's home studio at his house in New Braunfels , Texas , a hamlet about a half-hour outside Austin . In the first episode, posted in April, Bowen explained, "What I'm hoping to do with this series is invite you into my house, into my thoughts, bring some special guests, play some songs I've written, maybe some songs I wish I'd written." Previous episodes have seen him cover Bob Dylan's "Seven Curses," an outtake from the 1963 LP The Times They Are A-Changin', Bruce Springsteen's "Loose Change" and John Mayer's "Queen of California."