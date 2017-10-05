See Mitchell Tenpenny's Live Acoustic 'Truck I Drove in High School'

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny looks back on simpler days from his teenage years in "Truck I Drove in High School," from his Linden Ave EP. In a new video for the Bud Light Basement series, Tenpenny transforms the song from a hands-up party anthem to a soulful solo acoustic number.

Related 25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 So Far From Lauren Alaina's wise beyond her years collection to Luke Combs' stellar Number One debut

With relaxed, groove-based strumming, Tenpenny describes his first ride, which was perfect in his eyes even if it was, as he sings, "rockin' three Goodyears and a Michelin, a tailgate hangin' on by a thread, and an old V-8 knock, knockin' on heaven's door." But he's also wistfully recalling the sense of freedom he got from being able to drive himself around, before the burdens of adulthood with bills and responsibilities fully set in.

"It reminds me of the good times when all I worried about was gas money to drive it," says Tenpenny of writing the song. "It’s sense of nostalgia that brings back a great memory of growing up."

Tenpenny's acoustic performance follows outlaw-styled singer Alex Williams' acoustic reading of "Pay No Mind" in the Bud Light Basement series. He's also currently touring, with a show tonight in Auburn, Alabama and one tomorrow evening (October 6th) with Joe Diffie in Mobile, Alabama.