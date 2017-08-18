See Midland's Smooth 'Drinkin' Problem' on 'Kimmel'

With their debut LP, On the Rocks, due to drop in a little over a month, Texas trio Midland stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night to play their hit single "Drinkin' Problem" along with "Check Cashin' Country." Decked out in their best Urban Cowboy finery, it was their debut performance on late-night television.

Led by lead vocalist Mark Wystrach, the band's silky smooth three-part harmonies and old-school country revue vibe make "Drinkin' Problem" go down awfully smooth. "People say I got a drinkin' problem, but I got no problem drinkin' at all," Wystrach quips on the chorus, his smoky George Strait croon sounding as reassuring as could be. With generous spedal steel to help wash the pain away, it's no wonder the group's debut album will be named On the Rocks.

Initially released on the band's self-titled EP last October, "Drinkin' Problem," written by Josh Osborne and Shane MacAnally, who also produced it, has cracked the top five on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It's proven the perfect introduction for fans to the Dripping Springs band's slick, old-is-new take on country music.

"Country music's changing, and it's really exciting to be near the spear tip of that change," bassist Cameron Duddy told Rolling Stone Country last spring. "I think we just happen to be at the right place at the right time. We're enjoying the journey, every single part of it."

With an opening slot on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Soul2Soul Tour behind them and a run of shows Jon Pardi as a part of CMT On Tour just down the road, the band is prepping to release On the Rocks on September 22nd. Produced by Osborne, MacAnally, and Dan Huff, it will be released via Big Machine Records.

The full track list for On the Rocks:

1. "Lonely For You Only” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Rhett Akins, Josh Osborne)

2. "Make A Little” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

3. "Drinkin’ Problem” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

4. "At Least You Cried” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Jonathan Singleton)

5. "Burn Out” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

6. "Out Of Sight” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally)

7. "More Than A Fever” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

8. "Check Cashin’ Country” (Jess Carson)

9. "Nothin’ New Under The Neon” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

10. "This Old Heart” (Jess Carson, Mark Wystrach, David Lee Murphy, Jonathan Singleton)

11. "Altitude Adjustment” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Rhett Akins, Rodney Clawson)