See Sara Evans' Stormy 'Marquee Sign' Video

A couple weeks after releasing her eighth studio album Words, Sara Evans has shared an official music video for the album's lead single "Marquee Sign."

The Peter Zavadil-directed clip, which takes the descriptor "cinematic" quite literally, finds Evans strutting outside an old-school movie theater in one shot and holding a cigarette while nursing a beer in another. Meanwhile, scenes of different women and up-to-no-good dudes (their t-shirts spell out hidden problems) flash in and out to illustrate the tale of romantic regret.



"I think we all agreed that 'Marquee Sign' was a perfect blend of everything about what this album represents and who I am now as an artist and a writer," Evans tells Rolling Stone Country. "So we thought it was the perfect first single. The first single is always so hard to choose because you’re giving everybody the first impression, and you want them to instantly be in love."

Words was released on July 21st. Evans is currently on tour, with her next stop in Ridgefiled, Connecticut on August 3rd.