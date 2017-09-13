See Randy Rogers Band's Haunting 'Meet Me Tonight' Video

Randy Rogers Band paints a picture of unrelenting heartbreak with their current single "Meet Me Tonight," from their 2016 album Nothing Shines Like Neon. The band is nowhere to be found in the song's news video, though, which captures that intense loneliness in cinematic fashion.

Filmed in Tullahoma, Tennessee and Stanley, Idaho, by director Preston Leatherman, the video's plot centers on one man forced to relive a painful memory over and over. In better days, he was riding the range under blue skies with his lover – she's always just out of focus in these recollections – but now he's downing longnecks and inhaling cigarettes by himself in a dimly lit bar. "I'm so tired of trying to be strong, I just wanna miss you all night long," sings Rogers, and his lonely protagonist in the video does the words proud.

"'Meet Me Tonight' is simply a love song," says Rogers of the tune he wrote with Sean McConnell. "Unfortunately for our fellow in the song – his lover is long gone. She only exists in the memories trapped inside his head."

A perpetual live favorite, Randy Rogers Band are currently on tour through October (Rogers has also played solo supporting sets for Miranda Lambert recently), with their next date happening September 16th in Odessa, Texas. The band is also currently working on a new album with lauded producer Dave Cobb, slated for a 2018 release.