Watch Paul Cauthen Lead a Dance Party in New 'Saddle' Video

A choreographed dance routine may not be the first thing Paul Cauthen's name brings to mind, but the new video for "Saddle," off his 2016 LP My Gospel, may change that association.

Related Hear Cody Jinks, Paul Cauthen Cover Waylon Jennings' 'Luckenbach, Texas' Texas heroes unite with backing from Nik Lee and Texas Gentlemen for rendition of Lone Star classic

Directed by Chris Phelps, "Saddle" was shot in and around a number of landmarks in Austin, Texas, most notably the Broken Spoke, a honky tonk institution of more than 50 years. The video starts with Cauthen cruising around in a classic Pontiac GTO with fellow singer Shakey Graves, before picking up a female friend and heading to the dance hall. Things go Urban Cowboy after that, with the fleet-footed Cauthen leading a dance party that's half two-step, half "Gangnam Style," complete with a bus boy riding his broom like a pony.

Phelps also directed Nikki Lane's monster truck video for "Highway Queen" earlier this year. Cauthen, whose My Gospel was named one of the 40 best country albums of 2016 by Rolling Stone Country, is currently on a two-month fall tour, with his next show tonight at Beachland Tavern in Cleveland, Ohio.