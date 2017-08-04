See Old Dominion's Celebratory 'Be With Me' Video

"Your mama brought you up in a woman's world," Old Dominion singer Matthew Ramsey sings in the band's new song, "Be With Me." "You could be anything." The latest song to be revealed from the Nashville band's upcoming LP, Happy Endings, "Be With Me" is, on a macro level, a love letter to a woman. But it's also a love letter to women in general – and for the band's new video for the song, women get to stand front and center.

The video starts off with a series of women, young and old, talking about themselves and what it means to be a woman: their hopes, their dreams, their role models. One woman reveals that she was a member of the first all-girl bluegrass band, Buffalo Gals, while another chokes up as she remembers her mother, who's passed away. Each of them carries out a dance routine and lip syncs to "Be With Me" for the camera, being as goofy and carefree as they please believing that they're only taking part in an audition. But then Ramsey reveals the truth: They're filming for the video itself, and all these women get to be a part of it.

While the release of Happy Endings is still weeks away, Old Dominion have already been in the process of one-upping themselves with the music videos to go with the album, which is the follow-up to their 2015 debut Meat & Candy. "Be With Me" is the third video to be released for the album, following the Nintendo-inspired "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" clip and the fashion-forward love song "Shoe Shopping." All three have been directed by their director of choice, Director Steve.

Happy Endings comes out August 25th on RCA Nashville. Old Dominion play the Clark County Fair tonight in Ridgefield, Washington.