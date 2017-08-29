See Natalie Maines' Earnest Cover of Kesha's 'Bastards'

"Don't let the bastards get you down / Don't let the assholes wear you out." Natalie Maines' Instagram followers got a serious treat (and some words to live by) on Sunday when the sometime solo artist and Dixie Chicks singer shared a video of her performing the Kesha song "Bastards." Watch the clip above.

"My first try at a Kesha cover," she writes in the caption. "I love her new album Rainbow!!!!" Maines offers an emotional acoustic take on first verse and chorus of the defiant song, which is the opening track and one of the most heavily roots-influenced numbers on the Nashville-based pop artist's latest album.

In a later post, Maines covered another Kesha song, "Praying," available below. That song was the first single from Rainbow, which the Kesha released earlier this month after a lengthy public legal battle with producer and songwriter Dr. Luke. Elsewhere on the album, Dolly Parton guests on a cover of her own hit song "Old Flames (Can't Hold a Candle to You)," which Kesha's mother Pebe Sebert wrote with Hugh Moffatt in 1978.

In Dixie Chicks news, the famed country trio's Dixie Chicks: DCX MMXVI – In Concert recently opened in select theaters and documents their 2016 headlining tour. A DVD and Blu-Ray version of the film will be available September 1st.