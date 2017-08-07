Watch Miranda Lambert, Wade Bowen Cover George Strait Classic

There aren't too many names that can get a bigger reaction out of Texas country fans than Miranda Lambert's, but one of them is George Strait. On Saturday, August 5th at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, the reaction was deafening when opener Wade Bowen joined Lambert onstage and announced that they would be performing the King of Country's "A Fire I Can't Put Out."

"We're gonna do some George Strait together," Bowen, a resident of New Braunfels who was opening for Lambert at Whitewater, told the crowd at the beginning of the performance, which was captured on a fan-shot video. The rest of what he said was drowned out by screams at the mere mention of Strait's name. Written by Darryl Staedtler and released in 1983, "A Fire I Can't Put Out" was the second of Strait's record-setting 44 Billboard Number One songs. Bowen released his own version of the song last year to help promote Strait's latest box set, Strait Out of the Box: Part 2.

Bowen, toting an acoustic guitar, duly took the lead on the stripped-down duet, as Lambert – who recently helped Little Big Town cover Dixie Chicks' "Goodbye Earl" in Nashville – sang harmonies. While the sold-out crowd was appropriately quiet during the verses, they shouted their approval after each chorus, and even Lambert joined them at the end. "Wow, y'all!" she exclaimed, happily clapping her hands before she and Bowen hugged one another.

Lambert and Bowen get to spent a couple nights on the road together this week, as Bowen follows The Weight of These Wings' singer's Highway Vagabond Tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado for two more shows on August 8th and 9th. For those two dates, Bowen will be reviving his Hold My Beer & Watch This Tour with his buddy, Randy Rogers, with whom he recently recorded his own cover of Guy Clark's classic "Rita Ballou."