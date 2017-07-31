See Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Cover Dixie Chicks' 'Goodbye Earl'

Little Big Town returned to the Ryman Auditorium this weekend, continuing the band's year-long, semi-monthly residency at the historic Nashville venue with a pair of hometown shows. This time, they weren't alone, kicking off Saturday night gig with a familiar face – Charlie Worsham, who remained onstage as the band's guitarist – and welcoming Miranda Lambert to the stage for a pair of collaborations.

Related 100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time From architects of the genre like Hank Williams and Jimmie Rodgers to game-changers Garth Brooks and Shania Twain

Above, the beefed-up group tackles the Dixie Chicks staple "Goodbye Earl," with Lambert assuming the role of frontwoman Natalie Maines. It's a faithful rendition of the song, with Little Big Town's backing band replicating the Chicks' clean, country-pop stomp. Everyone – Worsham included – joins Lambert during the song's sing-along chorus, doubling the original version's three-part harmony split and encouraging the crowd to howl along. The result is a simple, straightforward tribute to one of the defining country acts of the late Nineties and early 2000s, performed by some of the women (and men) who now rule the country roost.

Other guests at Little Big Town's Ryman shows included Brothers Osborne and Maren Morris, the latter of whom led an a capella "Down to the River to Pray" as popularized by O Brother Where Art Thou. Watch that performance below.

Little Big Town will be back at the Ryman Auditorium for a pair of shows September 15th and 16th.