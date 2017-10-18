Watch Marty Stuart's Majestic 'Time Don't Wait' Video

In 2005, Marty Stuart and his band the Fabulous Superlatives released
A track from the five-time Grammy winner's Way Out West, released earlier this year, musically "Time Don't Wait" is reminiscent of a Sixties classic from the Byrds or a more recent Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tune, driven as it is by Kenny Vaughan's jangling Rickenbacker guitar and produced by the Heartbreakers' Mike Campbell. Visually, the strikingly beautiful black-and-white clip, directed by Reid Long, explores the land and the people of the Lakota Sioux tribe and was shot on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in the
Stuart, an honorary member of the Lakota tribe – his Lakota name is O Yate' o Chee Ya'ka Hopsila or "The man who helps the people" – first visited the reservation as a member of Johnny Cash's touring band, and says of the video, "Reid and his crew followed us to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota and the results are absolutely exquisite. I invite the viewer to come along with me and the Superlatives to Pine Ridge. By way of Reid Long's camera, we'll take you deep inside of a world filled with wonderful people, that most people don't even know exist."
Beginning tomorrow, Thursday, October 19th, Stuart and band will be on tour with Chris Stapleton as a special guest opener for arena dates in