Watch Marty Stuart's Majestic 'Time Don't Wait' Video

In 2005, Marty Stuart and his band the Fabulous Superlatives released Badlands , a concept LP subtitled Ballads of the Lakota. That LP was inspired and guided by – and deeply connected to – members of the Lakota Sioux tribe, as is "Time Don't Wait," the latest music video from Stuart and his band.

A track from the five-time Grammy winner's Way Out West, released earlier this year, musically "Time Don't Wait" is reminiscent of a Sixties classic from the Byrds or a more recent Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tune, driven as it is by Kenny Vaughan's jangling Rickenbacker guitar and produced by the Heartbreakers' Mike Campbell. Visually, the strikingly beautiful black-and-white clip, directed by Reid Long, explores the land and the people of the Lakota Sioux tribe and was shot on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota.

Stuart, an honorary member of the Lakota tribe – his Lakota name is O Yate' o Chee Ya'ka Hopsila or "The man who helps the people" – first visited the reservation as a member of Johnny Cash's touring band, and says of the video, "Reid and his crew followed us to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota and the results are absolutely exquisite. I invite the viewer to come along with me and the Superlatives to Pine Ridge. By way of Reid Long's camera, we'll take you deep inside of a world filled with wonderful people, that most people don't even know exist."