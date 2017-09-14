See Maren Morris' Ska-Infused 'Rich' on 'Fallon'

Maren Morris' 2016 LP Hero has its fair share of kiss-offs, none of which are more swaggering than "Rich." Wednesday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Grammy winner turned up the attitude even further with the addition of a horn section for a ska-infused version of the song.

Written by Morris, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Laura Veltz, "Rich" is the second track on Morris' major label debut Hero, which went on to be nominated for a Grammy and top Rolling Stone Country's list of the Best Country Albums of the 2016 list. Morris made her Tonight Show debut that same month, and her transformation since then is dramatic: No longer the singer-songwriter type strumming away on her guitar, Morris' band has doubled in size, and she spends "Rich" prowling the stage like a pop star.

The horn section isn't likely to satisfy country purists, even if brass sections were historically a part of the genre, but this is also not the first time that Morris has reinvented "Rich." Last winter, she delivered a particularly scuzzy version for a stripped-down NPR Tiny Desk Concert episode. The "ca-ching" backup vocals on the chorus aren't new, but they certainly work well in the making-it-rain guise of the Tonight Show performance.

Morris continues her supporting role on Sam Hunt's 15 in a 30 Tour this evening with a show at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden.