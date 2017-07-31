Watch Maren Morris Own the Stage in Live 'Drunk Girls Don't Cry' Video

Maren Morris made her first run of shows as a headlining artist earlier this year, and the Grammy winner is commemorating her first leg of the Hero Tour with a live music video for her song "Drunk Girls Don't Cry."

The video uses a live recording of "Drunk Girls Don't Cry," a fan favorite that the Texas native featured as the second song on her set lists during the tour that ran from February to April. After having toured extensively as an opener for Keith Urban in 2016 following the release of her first LP with Columbia, Hero, Morris headlined this run of shows that visited theaters and club-sized venues on the East coast and in the South.

"Drunk Girls Don't Cry" mixes in live footage of Morris – including plenty of fans singing along and pantomiming to the song's tough-talking message of empowerment – with backstage scenes, plus some minor touches like close-ups of her gold-colored microphone or her initials emblazoned on her mic stand. Some of Morris' recent milestones get passing nods as well, like sold-out marquees (her first as a headliner) and shared bills with Ryan Hurd, to whom she's now engaged.

The Hero Tour isn't over yet, either, as Morris is scheduled to pick it back up in October before heading overseas for a series of dates in the United Kingdom in November. In the meantime, she's supporting "Body Like a Back Road" singer Sam Hunt's 15 in a 30 summer tour with Chris Janson, which stops next at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre in San Diego, California on August 10th.