Watch Luke Combs' Triumphant 'When It Rains It Pours' Video

Luke Combs may have struck gold – well, platinum – with his debut single, "Hurricane," and in the video for his newest contender, This One's For You's "When It Rains It Pours," he's also stumbled upon a stack of good luck. In the clip, Combs, alongside some of his old high school friends from North Carolina, rebounds from a relationship in the best way possible: on a boat, on a jet ski and on the radio.

"Now she was real quick to up and apologize, when she heard about my newfound luck on that FM dial," he sings, making a parallel to his own speedy rise to the top of the charts. Combs begins the video with a shot of a clean-cut, church-going family, but then pulls a bait-and-switch – instead, it's a journey from a fiery (quite literally) house party to heartbreak to the high life at the helm of a turquoise-trimmed Hatteras. But unlike the protagonist in "When It Rains," Combs' success has been a product of strong live shows, hard work and solid songwriting, not random luck.

"You can't forget that just a couple of years ago I was playing nowhere," Combs told Rolling Stone Country. "But I think I've come far enough and played enough gigs now that I can handle whatever. I could play a gig on the moon and not be nervous about it."



Combs will head out on a 25-market (terrestrial-only) headlining tour this fall, kicking off October 3rd at Los Angeles' The Roxy.