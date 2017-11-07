See Little Big Town's Panoramic 'When Someone Stops Loving You' Video

Little Big Town is on the verge of wrapping up a big year, complete with a residency at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium and the release of their latest album The Breaker. They're not quite finished yet, though, as they just unveiled a new music video for the single "When Someone Stops Loving You."

The scenic clip finds Jimi Westbrook, who serves as lead vocalist on the tune, hiking up a barren hill. He's eventually joined by the rest of his bandmates, with the desolate landscape complementing the song's feeling of heartbreak. "When Someone Stops Loving You" was written by Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill, and Lori McKenna.

The group is nominated for Single of the Year ("Better Man"), Album of the Year (The Breaker), Vocal Group of the Year, and Music Video of the Year ("Better Man") at Wednesday's CMA Awards, where they are scheduled to perform. "Better Man," penned by Taylor Swift, is also up for Song of the Year and gives the pop star her first CMA Award nomination since 2014.

Little Big Town's yearlong residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium wraps up on November 27th. Earlier this fall, they announced a 2018 tour with Kacey Musgraves and Midland that will get underway February 8th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.