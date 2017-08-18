Little Big Town made the rounds on the late-night circuit when their newest album The Breaker released in February of this year, and now they're back for a little more. Watch the quartet perform The Breaker track "When Someone Stops Loving You" on Late Night with Seth Myers above.

LBT opted for a simple stage setup for the heart-wrenching breakup song, performing together and supported by their rhythm section. Jimi Westbrook, who takes the lead on the tune, delivered soulful, emotive vocals while bandmates Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Phillip Sweet complemented him with their stirring signature harmonies. "When Someone Stops Loving You" was written by Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill, and Lori McKenna and released as the third single from The Breaker.

The band's residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium continues, with the next show scheduled for September 15th. At one of their recent Ryman shows, Miranda Lambert joined Little Big Town for a cover of the Dixie Chicks' classic single "Goodbye Earl."

They're also touring the country, with their next tour stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on August 18th.