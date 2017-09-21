See Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Midland Cover ELO on 'Fallon'

Earlier this week, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, and Midland announced that they'd be hitting the road together in 2018. The Breaker Tour kicks off on February 8th in Oklahoma City for a total of 23 dates.

To celebrate the tour announcement, all three acts stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night for a spirited ensemble performance. Midland kicked off the medley, offering up a rowdy, truncated version of their Number One single "Drinkin' Problem." Musgraves followed with a solo acoustic snippet of her breakout 2013 single "Merry Go Round." Little Big Town then joined the crew for a larger-than-life cover of ELO's 1979 Discovery smash "Don't Bring Me Down," trading off lead vocal duties with Midland and Musgraves throughout.

The Breaker Tour is continued support of Little Big Town's latest album The Breaker, which was released in February. Midland will release their debut album On the Rocks on Friday, September 22nd, while Musgraves' most recent release is 2015's Pageant Material.

Little Big Town are still in the midst of their residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, which runs through November 27th.