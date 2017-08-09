See Lindsay Ell's Jubilant 'Waiting on You' on 'Today'

On Wednesday, two days before the release of her debut LP, Lindsay Ell was in New York City appearing on Today to perform her latest single "Waiting on You." The Canadian singer-songwriter chatted with hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford about her excitement to release The Project, which arrives August 11th.

"Ladies, I am totally pinching myself," Ell said. "I am so excited."

"Waiting on You," the lead single from The Project, also appeared on Ell's March EP Worth the Wait. Both releases were produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush. The resulting 12 songs on The Project feature a list of buzz-worthy co-writes, including one with the hit-maker team of Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne (Sam Hunt's record-breaking "Body Like a Back Road"), as well as tracks written with Walker Hayes, Carly Pearce, Caitlyn Smith and Kelsea Ballerini.

In the meantime, Ell continues her support of Brad Paisley on his Weekend Warrior tour. She'll spend her album release day in Indianapolis, Indiana, followed by another few dates in the Midwest before moving north into Canada.