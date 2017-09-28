See Lauren Alaina's Intense 'Doin' Fine' Video

Lauren Alaina's current single "Doin' Fine" opens with the killer couplet, "Daddy got sober, mama got his best friend / I've cut down crying to every other weekend," pulling the first part directly from her own life to set up a look inward at a complicated set of emotions. Alaina embodies that wildly varying set of feelings in the new "Doin' Fine" video, out today.

As a phrase, "Doin' Fine" is one of those things people say to be polite, when the truth is often something entirely different. Alaina describes a confusing state where nothing feels normal, but she acknowledges she isn't unique in this respect – everyone's tending to their own wounds, doing the best they can. In the video, directed by Carlos Ruiz, she becomes the physical embodiment of those feelings by getting drenched with rain, standing behind shattered glass, or swinging a light in the darkness and strutting confidently in spite of it.

Alaina welcomed spring 2017 in style, notching her first Number One in April with "Road Less Traveled," which became the title track of her second album. More recently, she earned her first CMA nominations for Best New Artist.