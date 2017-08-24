Hear Lady Antebellum's Grooving Acoustic 'You Look Good'

Lady Antebellum have been out on the road all summer touring behind their latest album Heart Break, and now the trio have put together a special acoustic performance of their hit single "You Look Good" for the folks at home.

The video stitches together all kinds of behind-the-scenes footage from Lady A's You Look Good World Tour, as well as clips of the band hitting shows like Good Morning America and getting in a little rest (not to mention some push-ups) at home with their families. The video is soundtracked by a funky, multi-guitar acoustic rendition of soulful single "You Look Good," which the band recorded while out on the road.

"You Look Good" is currently sitting at Number 11 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and even higher at Number Six on the radio-focused Country Airplay chart. Penned by Hillary Lindsey, Ryan Hurd and Busbee, "You Look Good" is Lady Antebellum's highest-charting single since the 2014 charttopper "Bartender."

The You Look Good World Tour continues through early September, with the next stop in Dallas, Texas on August 26th.