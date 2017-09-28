See Lady Antebellum's Vibrant 'Heart Break' Video

The new video for Lady Antebellum's song "Heart Break" takes the notion of its title to a new extreme, as the female lead makes a getaway to Puerto Rico after calling law enforcement on her husband. But it's also now become a tribute to a hurricane-scarred island and the focus of the Nashville group's philanthropic efforts.

The video's exotic setting in San Juan has taken on a different perspective since Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood traveled there to film the video on location – and even since they first released it. Directed by Shane Drake, who previously directed the band's "Bartender" video in 2014, it was originally posted to YouTube on September 20th, the same day that Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico.

Coming less than a month after Hurricane Harvey, which ravaged the Gulf Coast of Texas at the end of August, Hurricane Maria has devastated Puerto Rico and surrounding islands in the Caribbean. Residents have been left with dwindling supplies of food and water, with lines of communication to the outside world severed. There have been at least 25 confirmed deaths.

In the wake of the tragedy still unfolding in Puerto Rico, Lady Antebellum pulled the "Heart Break" video after its initial release. They've now rereleased it in conjunction with a new relief effort, donating $200,000 to MusiCares and United for Puerto Rico through their charitable organization, LadyAID, which was established in 2012.

The video itself, bright, vibrant, and full of color, now serves as a loving portrait to the city where it was filmed. "Heart Break" itself was just released as a single on Monday, the second single and title track from Lady Antebellum's latest LP. The album went to Number One on the Billboard country chart following its June debut, while its first single "You Look Good" reached Number Four on the Country Airplay chart.