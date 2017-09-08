See Kris Kristofferson's All-Star Chorus With Willie Nelson, Eric Church

When Kris Kristofferson turned 80 in 2016, the country music world rolled out the red carpet for a star-studded tribute in Music City, which CMT is now set to air as the concert film The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson on Friday, October 27th.

Related Kris Kristofferson: An Outlaw at 80 Kris Kristofferson has faced memory loss and the death of old friends, and has also found peace – just don’t try to tell him what to do.

The concert, a three-hour gala that was held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 16th, 2016, took place three months before Kristofferson's 80th birthday. Performers ranged from friends and fellow icons like Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, and Reba McEntire to modern-day hit makers like Lady Antebellum, Eric Church, and Dierks Bentley. The evening ended with an all-star sing-along of the Country Music Hall of Famer's Number One hit, the 1972 religious paean "Why Me," which you can watch in the clip above.

The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson takes that marathon production and presents it as a 90-minute documentary. The onstage performances are coupled with interviews and backstage footage of the artists who helped celebrate the occasion. Also featured in the special are Hank Williams Jr., Rosanne Cash, Darius Rucker, Martina McBride, Lee Ann Womack, Jack Ingram, Jamey Johnson, Jennifer Nettles, and Ryan Bingham.

Blackbird Presents Records will also be releasing The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson as a combination CD/DVD. The premiere airs at 10 p.m. ET, Friday, October 27th on CMT.