See Kip Moore's Cinematic 'More Girls Like You' Video

Kip Moore heads to the Costa Rican coastline in "More Girls Like You," the lead single and kickoff music video from his third album, Slowheart.

Shot on location, the clip breezes its way through a blur of palm trees, crashing waves and sunsets. Moore throws himself into the mix, surfing the Pacific one minute and dancing with a local woman at a Central American carnival the next. Additional footage finds him strumming a guitar by the water, hitting up a dive bar and pitching his tent by the beach. The result is a cinematic video that doubles not only as a showcase for Moore himself, but also a love letter to the country that inspires him.

"[It's about] that person that you find so amazing, that you hope that when you have a kid, they turn out as amazing as her," he says of the song, which was co-written with Steven Olsen, David Garcia and Josh Miller, during the video's first 30 seconds. Then, with a reverb-heavy guitar riff worthy of U2's catalog, the track officially begins, bringing with it nearly three minutes of sunlit haze and tropical landscapes.

Moore also recently released a lively video for new song "The Bull." Slowheart will be released September 8th.