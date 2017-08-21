See Kip Moore's Scathing 'Blonde' Video

"You ain't even blonde, girl / Or true to your roots." Kip Moore delivers that peroxide-drenched burn in the chorus of his new song "Blonde," the latest preview of his forthcoming album Slowheart. The soulful track, anchored by a slinky guitar part, gives Moore's husky voice plenty of breathing room. In tandem with the song, Moore released a video that mirrors the fame-chasing Hollywood narrative of the lyrics, with an ending apropos of the track's title.

"People always say they want honest, but I don't know how true that is," Moore told Rolling Stone Country in an interview earlier this summer. "I know I've gotten in trouble being honest quite a few times."

In another show of honesty, Moore recently took to Instagram to condemn the Unite the Right white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, writing, "I'm saddened anytime I see hatred towards one another and you should be ashamed if you don't feel the same way."

Ahead of Slowheart's release, Moore is enjoying a top 15 hit with the single "More Girls Like You," plus he just released the defiant video for "The Bull." Slowheart is out September 8th, and Moore will launch his headlining Plead the Fifth tour October 19th.