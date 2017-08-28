Watch Kip Moore Hitch a Ride in Easygoing 'Bittersweet Company' Video

The release of Kip Moore's new album Slowheart is a mere week and a half away, and to get you in the mood for new music Moore has just shared an acoustic version of new Slowheart tune "Bittersweet Company." Listen to the track and watch an accompanying video above.

The heartbreaking song tells the story of a couple who "loved each other so fearlessly" but just couldn't manage to make things work. The track's stripped down acoustic arrangement suits the emotional, road trip-themed video, which sees a lovelorn Moore hitching a ride with a pretty stranger.

The full band version of the track is also now available on streaming and digital download services. Fans who pre-order Slowheart will get the new tune as an instant gratification track.

Moore most recently released scathing Slowheart number "Blonde," as well as "The Bull" and lead single "More Girls Like You." He'll kick off his Plead the Fifth headlining tour on October 19th.