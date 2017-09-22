See Hit Songwriter Kendell Marvel's Gritty 'Lowdown & Lonesome' Video

One Tuesday per month in 2017, singer-songwriter Kendell Marvel has been holding court at Nashville's famed Exit/In, a humble venue with a long history in both rock and country circles. Marvel, a veteran Nashville songwriter with hits by Gary Allan ("Right Where I Need to Be") and Chris Stapleton ("Either Way"), brings out fans and guests for rowdy evenings of outlaw-styled country rock, a sound he explores to the fullest on his new solo album Lowdown & Lonesome.

In the video for the title track, Marvel takes center stage at the Honky Tonk Experience, surrounded by fans pumping their fists in the air and dancing with abandon.

"This video was shot over several months at the Honky Tonk Experience that we do monthly at the historic Exit/In in Nashville," says Marvell. "A gathering of country, rock & roll hillbillies on stage doing what we love."

"Lowdown & Lonesome" is a bluesy, riff-heavy rocker that calls to mind the restless Southern rock of the Allman Brothers Band and Hank Williams Jr.'s whiskey-soaked howl. A portrait of a man sinking into a deep depression after a rough breakup, "Lowdown" was penned by Marvel, Keith Gattis and Randy Houser and ultimately formed the stylistic center of the new album.

"This record is pure country music and gritty rock & roll wrapped up in one," says Marvel. "I have wanted to make a record like this my whole life and finally had the opportunity to make it."

Lowdown & Lonesome, which also includes the previous single "Gypsy Woman," will be released October 13th. In addition to his Honky Tonk Experience, Marvel has been playing select shows with Brothers Osborne.