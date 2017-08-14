See Johnnyswim's Uplifting New 'First Try' Video

As the duo Johnnyswim, singer-songwriters Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano have traveled the world charming audiences with shimmering and soulful pop tunes that also exude the honest imperfections solid country music songwriting.

"First Try," the latest video from the pair, beautifully captures the shared space of musical genres as well as the more intimate, romantic space between two souls who have turned a working relationship into a personal one. Shot while on tour, the celebratory clip features behind-the scenes footage as well as glimpses of the couple's young son, Joaquin throughout.

"'First Try' is such a personal song to us," Sudano tells Rolling Stone Country. "It was written in our kitchen and is so autobiographical that the only thing that made sense was for the video to feel candid and autobiographical as well. It catches us together with the people we love most doing what we love most and trying to make it last!"

While "First Try" sparkles with an assured optimism, the couple's sophomore studio LP, Georgica Pond, which features Vince Gill on "Lonely Night in Georgica," never shies away from real-life complications. But the pair's infectious musical connection has been evident from their first EP release in 2008 to their debut LP, Diamonds, in 2014. Having met in Nashville in 2005, Ramirez and Sudano, the daughter of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon Donna Summer, married in 2009 and relocated to Los Angeles .

In addition to their pair of studio discs, they've released a Christmas EP and a live album. Johnnyswim will be on tour around the globe for remainder of 2017, culminating in a holiday-themed performance in Nashville in early December.

Johnnyswim Tour Dates: