Watch Joe Nichols Sing for Sir Mix-a-Lot in New 'Baby Got Back' Video

Demonstrating the fluidity and apparent immortality of a massive pop song, Joe Nichols has recorded a version of Sir Mix-a-Lot's booty-fixated 1992 smash "Baby Got Back" for his latest album Never Gets Old. Sir Mix-a-Lot even makes an appearance in the video, serving as a lone judge for odd covers of his song, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in May.

Rather than rapping, Nichols casts "Baby Got Back" as pure honky tonk – a rowdy shuffle with swirling steel and twanging Telecaster. He limits it to a portion of the first verse, transforming it into a sort of verse and chorus, omitting any reference to his anaconda or being "down to get the friction on." After suffering through polka and Broadway renditions of "Baby Got Back," Sir Mix-a-Lot seems impressed by this approach. The song has made regular appearances in Nichols' sets at least as far back as 2012 and now serves as the final track on Never Gets Old.

Released July 28th, Never Gets Old sees Nichols making a return of sorts to his more traditional roots after the chart-topping successes of pop-tinged singles "Sunny and 75" and "Yeah" in 2013 and 2014. Next up, he's set to play Hamilton, Ohio on August 4th.

Never Gets Old track listing:

1. "Diamonds Make Babies" (Chris Stapleton, Jim Beavers, Lee Miller)

2. "Girl in the Song" (Lynn Hutton, Neal Coty)

3. "We All Carry Something" (Westin Davis, Justin Weaver)

4. "I'd Sing About You" (Chris Janson, Preston Brust, Chris Lucas)

5. "Breathless" (Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins, Jon Nite)

6. "Tall Boys" (Monty Criswell, Shane Minor, Tom Shapiro)

7. "Hostage" (Brett Tyler, Aaron Eshuis, Ryan Lafferty)

8. "Never Gets Old" (Steve Moakler, Connie Harrington)

9. "Billy Graham's Bible" (Chris Dubois, Jimmy Melton, Neal Coty)

10. "So You're Saying" (Ross Copperman, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear)

11. "This Side of the River" (Clint Daniels, Justin Lantz, Jeremy Crady)

12. "Baby Got Back" [feat. Darren Knight aka "Southern Momma"] (Anthony Ray)