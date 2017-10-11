See Jillian Jacqueline's Intimate Live 'Sugar and Salt' Video

Jillian Jacqueline has rightfully been gaining buzz in 2017 and her EP Side A, which was released September 22nd, shows the Pennsylvania native has much more than hype. This week, Jacqueline has shared a new performance video for the Side A cut "Sugar and Salt."

The simple clip, filmed in one continuous take, features Jacqueline performing solo in a cozy, well-appointed billiard room, with plenty of retro furniture and vintage concert posters to boot. The performance itself is a solo electric guitar version of her Side A love ballad, pared down from the full band arrangement of the studio version.

It's been a busy year for Jacqueline, who previously enjoyed a streaming hit in Side A single "Reasons" and spent some time on the road with Ryan Adams. She's back on tour now, with her next show taking place October 20th in Lubbock, Texas and a full-length album in the works.